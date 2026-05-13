Chesterfield Men Jailed for Class A Drug Supply After Police Stop

Two men have been jailed following a police stop in Chesterfield on 12 March 2025 that uncovered Class A drugs. Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a Seat Leon on St John’s Road, leading to the arrest of Tyler Elliot, 22, and Gary Day, 51, for drug supply offences.

Police Arrest During a Stop

The vehicle was spotted by officers on routine patrol. The driver initially tried to evade the police but was forced to pull over. Passenger Elliot attempted to flee on foot but was caught quickly.

Class A Drugs Recovered

Officers found crack cocaine and heroin concealed on Elliot, along with two Kinder eggs containing wrapped drugs. Cash and three mobile phones were also seized. Day, the driver, was arrested, and his phone was taken for evidence.

Evidence Reveals Large-scale Supply

Investigation of the mobile phones uncovered messages pointing to widespread drug distribution. Elliot faced two counts of possession with intent to supply, while Day was charged with being concerned in supplying Class A drugs.

Jail Sentences At Derby Crown

At Derby Crown Court on 7 April, both men pleaded guilty. Gary Day, from Curbar Curve in Inkersall, received 3 years and 9 months imprisonment. Tyler Elliot, of Manvers Road, Sheffield, was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months behind bars.