Woman in 20s Dies After BMW Crash on M5 Near Taunton Police Appeal

Avon & Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal single-vehicle collision on the M5 between junction 24 (Bridgwater) and junction 25 (Taunton) early on Sunday morning (10 May). A woman in her twenties died in hospital after the crash involving a blue BMW 1 Series at around 2.15am.

Tragic Early Morning Crash

The incident occurred in the early hours, prompting police and emergency services to close the M5 while officers conducted initial investigations at the scene. Despite rapid response, the young woman succumbed to her injuries later in the hospital.

Police Seek Key Witnesses

Officers have launched an urgent appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward. Information is vital to the ongoing investigation.

Family Supported By Police

The victim’s family have been informed and are receiving support from Avon & Somerset Police, who expressed their deepest sympathies at this difficult time.

How To Help The Investigation

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Avon & Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference number 5226127578. Alternatively, details can be submitted via the online appeals form.