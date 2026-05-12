Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Teen in Exmouth Gypsy Lane

Detectives from Devon & Cornwall Police are urgently seeking information after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Exmouth on Thursday 7 May. The attack happened between 4pm and 5:30pm in the Gypsy Lane area, prompting a police appeal to the public for help.

Details Of Assault

The victim was approached by two males who carried out the assault. She is currently receiving support from specially trained officers while investigations continue.

Urgent Police Appeal

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from Gypsy Lane during the timeframe to contact them. Witnesses can call 101 with reference 50260115290 or submit details via the police website.

Anonymous Tips Welcome

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by freephone at 0800 555 111 to assist the investigation.

Community Safety Focus

Officers remain dedicated to protecting residents and thoroughly investigating this serious incident to bring those responsible to justice.