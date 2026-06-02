Dementia Patient Jailed for Wembley Neighbour Murder Over Alley Dispute

Derrick Brown, 74, a retired Transport for london/">London worker suffering from undiagnosed dementia, has been sentenced for the fatal stabbing of his neighbour Richard Brathwaite, 72, outside their Wembley homes in March 2024. The killing ended a 35-year neighbourly relationship and was triggered by a long-running dispute over a shared alleyway, police and court officials confirmed.

Alleyway Dispute Turns Deadly

On the day of the attack, Mr Brathwaite was working on his car when Brown confronted him about timber related to the alley dispute. Brown then took a kitchen knife he had hidden, driven by delusions that neighbours intended to harm him, and chased Mr Brathwaite into a garden before stabbing him.

Victim Dies At Scene

Emergency services found Mr Brathwaite collapsed with a fatal stab wound to the heart and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Annetta Brathwaite, who discovered him bleeding, suffered cuts herself after Brown assaulted her while she tried to call for help.

Dementia Cited In Manslaughter Plea

Prosecutors revealed Brown’s undiagnosed dementia severely impaired his judgment and impulse control. Brown pleaded guilty to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility caused by his delusions and dementia.

Judge Condemns Fatal Stabbing

Sentencing Judge Anupama Thompson described Mr Brathwaite as a “gentle, generous, hardworking man” whose family now faces a devastating loss. Brown received an extended prison sentence of five years and four months, plus five years on licence.