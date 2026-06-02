Man jailed for Crawley park robbery and attempted card fraud

A 24-year-old man has been jailed for over three years after robbing a woman in Crawley’s West Green Park and attempting to use her stolen bank card in January.

Robbery In West Green Park

Steven Mulroe followed the woman on a bicycle as she walked through the park at around 6.40pm on 17 January. He cycled past her, then turned back, grabbed her purse and demanded she hand over her bag before fleeing the scene.

Victim Shocked And Traumatised

The victim described the attack as deeply traumatic and was left in shock by the incident, which sparked a police investigation.

Card Fraud And Shop Thefts

Mulroe subsequently tried to use the victim’s bank card to make purchases. Officers linked him to the crime via CCTV footage showing his clothing and arrested him in a car park. Further offences were uncovered, including thefts of chocolates and other goods from local Sainsbury’s stores.

Court Sentence Delivered

At Lewes Crown Court on 7 May, Mulroe admitted charges including robbery, fraud by false representation, and theft. He was sentenced to three years and three months in prison and is currently serving his custodial sentence.

Police Statement On Violence Against

Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Lane said: “Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Sussex Police, and we were determined to get justice for the victim in this case. Mulroe is now serving a custodial sentence.”