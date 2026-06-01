Fire Crews Battle Large Blaze in Sheerness on Richmond Street

Emergency services are tackling a significant fire on Richmond Street, Sheerness, which broke out just before midnight on Sunday. Kent Fire and Rescue teams are on scene, with the street closed to manage the incident affecting this densely populated area.

Blaze Near Local Pub

Eyewitnesses reported the fire close to the Heights of Alma pub, where fire engines were positioned outside the premises as hoses stretched down the street.

Explosions Reported

Unconfirmed reports suggest gas tanks may have exploded, intensifying the blaze and causing large flames and thick smoke to light up the area.

Garden Fire Origin

Neighbours indicated the fire started in a garden, quickly spreading amid the terraced housing of this busy neighbourhood.

Area Safety Measures

With Richmond Street closed, firefighters continue to contain the blaze, prioritising safety for local residents and addressing the challenges of the densely built environment.

Official Updates Pending

Kent Fire and Rescue have been contacted for further information as the situation develops.