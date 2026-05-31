Woman Dies and Man Critical After Dog Rescue at Fleetwood Beach

A woman in her 60s has died and a man remains in critical condition after both got into trouble in the sea while trying to rescue their dog at Fleetwood Beach, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire. The incident happened shortly after 8pm on Saturday and prompted a major rescue involving HM Coastguard and emergency services.

Rescue Attempt Turns Deadly

Reports came in of two people struggling in the water after entering to save their dog, which had become stuck. Both individuals, believed to be in their 60s, were swiftly recovered by emergency crews and taken to the hospital.

Woman Later Dies In Hospital

The woman was pulled from the sea but was sadly pronounced dead at the hospital. The man was also rescued and remains in critical condition as he receives treatment.

Police Confirm No Suspicious Circumstances

Lancashire Police are working to identify the woman’s next of kin, confirming the dog involved is safe and well. Authorities stated there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Spate Of Water-related Deaths

This comes amid at least 15 water-related fatalities across the UK in the last week alone, following a period of hot weather.