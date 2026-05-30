Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

US lawmakers have expressed serious concerns over the timing of Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer last summer from a Florida low-security federal prison to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas. The move came shortly after senior Justice Department official Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell about releasing files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement in Epstein’s abuse of underage girls.

Transfer Raises Eyebrows

The prison transfer occurred soon after prolonged discussions between Maxwell and Mr Blanche, sparking questions about whether it was connected to her cooperation on Epstein-related document disclosures. Critics fear the move could suggest preferential treatment linked to these talks.

DoJ Interview Details Revealed

Publicly released transcripts show Maxwell denying any knowledge of inappropriate conduct by former President Donald Trump, describing him as “a gentleman in all respects.” Her legal team implied the interviews might be part of efforts to seek leniency through cooperation with authorities.

Oversight Committee Probes DoJ

In closed-door testimony before the House Oversight Committee, former Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that Todd Blanche oversaw the complex and “enormously complicated” process of document release, admitting there were errors in redactions. Lawmakers pressed for clarity on the factors influencing Maxwell’s transfer decision.

Demand For Transparency

Committee members voiced alarm over the transfer taking place soon after the DOJ interviews. Representative Suhas Subramanyam criticised the timing and described Maxwell’s cooperation as “unimpressive and disappointing.” Top Democrat Robert Garcia highlighted the numerous unresolved questions aimed at Blanche and the Bureau of Prisons.

Political Fallout

The controversy grows amid reports that some Republicans considered a pardon for Maxwell in return for testimony. However, Maxwell has so far refused to answer congressional questions, invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.