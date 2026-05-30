Police Seek Robbery Suspects at West Drayton Station in West London

Detectives from British Transport Police are appealing for information after a robbery at West Drayton station in West London on the evening of Saturday 21 March. Shortly before 10.15pm, two men approached a man waiting on platform 4, threatened him, and stole his coat and shoes before fleeing the scene.

Suspects Released On Cctv

Police have publicised images of the two Stabbing Robbery" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/crime/german-national-charged-with-five-terror-offences/">men believed to be involved in the robbery. Officers urge anyone who recognises these individuals to come forward, as they could hold key information to assist the ongoing investigation.

Location And Time Confirmed

The incident took place in the waiting room on platform 4 at West Drayton station. The precise timing of the crime was just before 10.15pm, providing potential witnesses a clear timeframe.

Contact British Transport Police

Members of the public with information are encouraged to contact British Transport Police immediately. You can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 825 of 21 March.