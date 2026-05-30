Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SEA RESCUE Two Rescued After Dinghy Drifts Near Brighton Marina

Two Rescued After Dinghy Drifts Near Brighton Marina

  Sussex Police and Shoreham RNLI crews rescued two people after their inflatable dinghy drifted dangerously close to Brighton Marina on Friday. The incident unfolded when a local fisherman spotted the small vessel being pushed toward the marina wall and raised the alarm with the Coastguard, triggering an urgent lifeboat response.

Fisherman Raises Alarm

The quick-eyed fisherman noticed the dinghy occupants struggling to row to safety and immediately contacted emergency services. This prompt alert was crucial in preventing a potential maritime emergency.

Underinflated Dinghy Risks

Upon arrival, Shoreham RNLI volunteers found the dinghy not fully inflated, and the two people on board lacked any means of calling for help if their position worsened.

Safe Tow Back To Shore

The RNLI crew secured the dinghy and towed it safely back to Black Rock Beach, where the pair were assisted by the local Coastguard Rescue Team.

Vital Safety Advice

Shoreham RNLI Coxswain Simon Williams emphasised the importance of safety preparations, saying: “The casualties were fortunate that they were spotted by the fisherman who called the coastguard. Always make sure you can call for assistance if you need it and let someone know your return time before going afloat.” The RNLI urged all water users to carry a reliable means of communication and ensure their craft is properly prepared before setting out to avoid similar dangerous situations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

SEPSIS CRISIS British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

UK News
Man’s Body Found on Rottingdean Beach – Sussex Police Probe

POLICE CORDON Man’s Body Found on Rottingdean Beach – Sussex Police Probe

UK News
Man Charged Over Iran-linked Spy Case After West Sussex Arrest

SPY ARREST Man Charged Over Iran-linked Spy Case After West Sussex Arrest

UK News
Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

CHICKEN FARM Large Fire Erupts at Checkley Farm in Cheshire Early Today

UK News
Fire Near Angmering Railway Sparks Major West Sussex Rail Disruption

FIRE ALERT Fire Near Angmering Railway Sparks Major West Sussex Rail Disruption

Breaking News, UK News
Man Charged Over Iranian Intelligence Probe Targeting UK Journalist

SECURITY ALERT Man Charged Over Iranian Intelligence Probe Targeting UK Journalist

UK News
CCTV Appeal After Vehicle Theft in Sevenoaks Investigated by Kent Police

CCTV RELEASED CCTV Appeal After Vehicle Theft in Sevenoaks Investigated by Kent Police

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

TRIBUTES PAID 15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

UK News
UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

TRAVEL CHAOS UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

UK News
Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

FIND LILY Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man in 40s Stabbed Near Catford Broadway Following Fight

KNIFE ATTACK Man in 40s Stabbed Near Catford Broadway Following Fight

UK News
Man in 40s Stabbed Near Catford Broadway Following Fight

Man in 40s Stabbed Near Catford Broadway Following Fight

UK News
Two Men Jailed Over Manchester Fatal Dangerous Driving Crash

HIGH SPEED RECKLESSNESS Two Men Jailed Over Manchester Fatal Dangerous Driving Crash

UK News
Two Men Jailed Over Manchester Fatal Dangerous Driving Crash

Two Men Jailed Over Manchester Fatal Dangerous Driving Crash

UK News
200 Dead Tope Sharks Found in Abandoned Fishing Net at Pembrey Beacht

SHARK TRAGEDY 200 Dead Tope Sharks Found in Abandoned Fishing Net at Pembrey Beacht

UK News
200 Dead Tope Sharks Found in Abandoned Fishing Net at Pembrey Beacht

200 Dead Tope Sharks Found in Abandoned Fishing Net at Pembrey Beacht

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Worthing Man Arrested After Woman Hospitalised With Serious Neck Injury

SERIOUS INJURIES Worthing Man Arrested After Woman Hospitalised With Serious Neck Injury

UK News
Worthing Man Arrested After Woman Hospitalised With Serious Neck Injury

Worthing Man Arrested After Woman Hospitalised With Serious Neck Injury

UK News
Sussex Police Appeal Over Tesco Thefts Across West Sussex

POLICE APPEAL Sussex Police Appeal Over Tesco Thefts Across West Sussex

UK News
Sussex Police Appeal Over Tesco Thefts Across West Sussex

Sussex Police Appeal Over Tesco Thefts Across West Sussex

UK News
Ex-Met Officer Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Heathrow Hotel

POLICE BETRAYAL Ex-Met Officer Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Heathrow Hotel

Breaking News, UK News
Ex-Met Officer Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Heathrow Hotel

Ex-Met Officer Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Heathrow Hotel

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Syrian Refugee Muhammad Sheikhi Convicted of Sexual Assaults in Falkirk

CHILD SEX ATTACKS Syrian Refugee Muhammad Sheikhi Convicted of Sexual Assaults in Falkirk

Court News, UK News
Syrian Refugee Muhammad Sheikhi Convicted of Sexual Assaults in Falkirk

Syrian Refugee Muhammad Sheikhi Convicted of Sexual Assaults in Falkirk

Court News, UK News
Migrant Jailed For Rape At London Astor Hostel

MIGRANT CRISIS Migrant Jailed For Rape At London Astor Hostel

UK News
Migrant Jailed For Rape At London Astor Hostel

Migrant Jailed For Rape At London Astor Hostel

UK News
British Transport Police Probe Sexual Assault on Putney Bridge Train

TRAIN SEX ATTACK British Transport Police Probe Sexual Assault on Putney Bridge Train

UK News
British Transport Police Probe Sexual Assault on Putney Bridge Train

British Transport Police Probe Sexual Assault on Putney Bridge Train

UK News
Watch Live