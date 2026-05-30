Two Rescued After Dinghy Drifts Near Brighton Marina

Sussex Police and Shoreham RNLI crews rescued two people after their inflatable dinghy drifted dangerously close to Brighton Marina on Friday. The incident unfolded when a local fisherman spotted the small vessel being pushed toward the marina wall and raised the alarm with the Coastguard, triggering an urgent lifeboat response.

Fisherman Raises Alarm

The quick-eyed fisherman noticed the dinghy occupants struggling to row to safety and immediately contacted emergency services. This prompt alert was crucial in preventing a potential maritime emergency.

Underinflated Dinghy Risks

Upon arrival, Shoreham RNLI volunteers found the dinghy not fully inflated, and the two people on board lacked any means of calling for help if their position worsened.

Safe Tow Back To Shore

The RNLI crew secured the dinghy and towed it safely back to Black Rock Beach, where the pair were assisted by the local Coastguard Rescue Team.

Vital Safety Advice

Shoreham RNLI Coxswain Simon Williams emphasised the importance of safety preparations, saying: “The casualties were fortunate that they were spotted by the fisherman who called the coastguard. Always make sure you can call for assistance if you need it and let someone know your return time before going afloat.” The RNLI urged all water users to carry a reliable means of communication and ensure their craft is properly prepared before setting out to avoid similar dangerous situations.