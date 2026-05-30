Hartlepool Axe Murder Trial Begins Over Fatal Attack on Childhood Friend

The trial started at Teesside Crown Court for Callum Howe, 23, accused of fatally attacking his lifelong friend Shaan Rasul, 23, with an axe at Howe’s flat in Hartlepool on November 23 last year. Police and emergency services secured the scene, discovered the victim, and recovered the weapon.

Chilling Court Testimony

A police officer detailed the harrowing moment officers entered the flat, securing a dog on the premises before finding Shaan Rasul had died. An axe was recovered as critical evidence.

Friendship Turned Deadly

The jury heard the pair had been friends since childhood but spent several days together before the fatal incident. The prosecution say Howe launched a severe attack on Rasul during an altercation.

Distressed Suspect

Witnesses told the court that after the attack, Howe escaped through a first-floor window and was later seen acting disoriented on the street, seeking help from passersby.

Self-defence Claim

Howe admitted inflicting fatal injuries but his defence team claim he acted in self-defence after a confrontation reportedly started by Rasul. Howe also told police about taking drugs with Rasul and a friend, and attempts to keep an aggressive dog away during the incident. The trial continues as the court considers evidence and testimony surrounding this tragic betrayal of childhood friendship.