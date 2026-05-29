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FAMILY SEEK JUSTICE Kieran Williams Murder Inquiry Continues in Sunderland Four Years On

Kieran Williams Murder Inquiry Continues in Sunderland Four Years On

Northumbria Police are pressing on with the investigation into the murder of 18-year-old Kieran Williams, who was lured to a derelict industrial estate in Sunderland in April 2022. He was fatally assaulted before his body was buried in a makeshift grave. Despite a 2023 trial and a manslaughter conviction, the key suspect remains at large, prompting detectives to renew their urgent appeal for information.

Four-year Cold Case

Kieran Williams disappeared after leaving his home in Sunderland in April 2022. Following a six-week search, his body was found in a makeshift grave on May 31, 2022, on a disused industrial site south of the River Wear between the Northern Spire Bridge and Claxheugh Rocks.

Trial Outcomes

Last year, two men faced Newcastle Crown Court over Kieran’s death. Both were acquitted of murder charges, but one was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to five years. The court stated the individual who delivered the fatal injuries is still unidentified.

Ongoing Forensic Work

Forensic teams recovered unidentified fingerprints at the scene. Detectives are conducting targeted enquiries, including collecting fingerprints from locals to exclude innocent parties and identify suspects. Specialist teams recently carried out test excavations at the burial site to establish how and when the grave was prepared.

Appeal To The Public

Police have appealed directly to those who lived in or visited the areas near Claxheugh Rocks or Esplanade West in April and May 2022. Authorities stress that no detail is too small. Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers, which is offering up to £20,000 for tips leading to arrest and conviction.

How To Help

  • Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their online form (reward code needed).
  • Submit CCTV or dashcam footage through Northumbria Police’s Major Incident Public Portal.

Northumbria Police urged the community: “Someone, somewhere, knows something, and it is time to break the silence.” Families and detectives alike seek justice and closure after four agonising years.

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