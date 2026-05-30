Rasheed Abdul Rahman Found Guilty of Camden Fatal Stabbing

A 19-year-old man has been convicted of murder at Wood Green Crown Court for fatally stabbing a 55-year-old man in Camden. The incident occurred on 10 April 2024 in St Martin’s Gardens, where Rasheed Abdul Rahman, from Chadwell Heath, attacked Mark Carroll. Emergency services were called after reports of an unresponsive man, but Carroll died despite hospital efforts. Rahman was also convicted of carrying a blade, making threats with a weapon, and robbery.

Stabbing In Camden Gardens

The attack happened suddenly and without provocation in St Martin’s Gardens, Camden. Witnesses reported seeing Rahman, unknown to the victim, approach Mark Carroll before stabbing him. Police and the London Ambulance Service quickly responded to the emergency call.

Swift Police Arrest

After leaving the scene, Rasheed Abdul Rahman was found nearby and arrested on suspicion of murder. His prompt capture helped secure evidence leading to a conviction.

Court Case Outcome

On 27 May 2026, at Wood Green Crown Court, Rahman was found guilty of murder along with three other charges: possessing a bladed article, threatening with an offensive weapon, and robbery. The judgment marks closure for the victim’s family and highlights law enforcement’s response in Camden.