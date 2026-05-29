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SHARK TRAGEDY 200 Dead Tope Sharks Found in Abandoned Fishing Net at Pembrey Beacht

200 Dead Tope Sharks Found in Abandoned Fishing Net at Pembrey Beacht

Hundreds of dead Tope sharks, a critically endangered species, were discovered tangled in a massive abandoned fishing net that washed ashore at Pembrey Country Park, Carmarthenshire, on 23 May. The grim find was reported by a dog walker, prompting Marine Environmental Monitoring and Welsh Government officials to investigate.

Massive Shark Deaths

Experts found approximately 200 adult male and female Tope sharks trapped and drowned inside the gill net, along with several smaller cat sharks. The sharks are believed to have died recently at sea before the net drifted to the beach.

Environmental Impact

Marine specialists collected several sharks for further analysis under the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme. The remaining sharks and net were removed to prevent further environmental harm.

Possible Causes

Investigators suspect the net may have belonged to a hobby fisherman who was overwhelmed by the heavy catch or unaware of how to handle it, leading to the net being cut loose and abandoned at sea.

Authorities Respond

A spokesperson for Marine Environmental Monitoring said: “We are working with the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales, and local authorities to understand the incident better and develop measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

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