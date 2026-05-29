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HORSE THEFT Rare Miniature Horses Stolen From Edenbridge Farm Police Appeal

Rare Miniature Horses Stolen From Edenbridge Farm Police Appeal

  Kent Police is appealing for information after two rare miniature horses were stolen from a farm on Marsh Green Road near Edenbridge between 8pm on 27 May and 1am on 28 May 2026. The theft involved damage to a gate, prompting officers to conduct house-to-house enquiries and review CCTV footage as they searched for the animals.

Distinctive Miniature Horses Missing

The stolen animals are a breeding pair of Argentine Falabella miniature horses, measuring just 2ft 8in tall. The stallion is white with brown spots, while the mare is black—both highly distinctive and uncommon.  

Police Release Stallion Images

Kent Police have released images of the stallion and urged the public to come forward with any information. Authorities are focusing on sightings and any relevant footage from nearby CCTV or dashcams around the time of the theft.  

Public Urged To Assist

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the horses or suspicious activity in the area to contact the West Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/85133/25. Local residents with private CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage from the incident window are also encouraged to check their recordings and report anything unusual.

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