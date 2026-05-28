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RIDER KILLED E-scooter Rider Dies Following Crash with Fire Engine in Dartford

E-scooter Rider Dies Following Crash with Fire Engine in Dartford

An e-scooter rider has died after a collision with a fire engine on Princes Road at the junction with Darenth Road, Dartford, just before 10.45pm on May 25. Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the male rider was taken to hospital in a serious condition. His death was confirmed on May 27 and his next of kin have been informed.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Kent Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicles involved before the collision to come forward. Officers remain committed to investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

MP Expresses Condolences

Dartford MP Jim Dickson expressed his deep sadness over the incident. He stated, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the serious accident on Princes Road last night. Police are currently investigating the circumstances, and my thoughts go out to the person who has been very badly injured and their family and friends.”

Road Closure Update

The MP confirmed that the road closure caused by the incident is expected to be lifted shortly, allowing traffic to resume as normal on Princes Road.

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