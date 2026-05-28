Man Found Guilty of Murder After Camden Stabbing in 2024

A 19-year-old man from Chadwell Heath has been convicted of murder at Wood Green Crown Court for fatally stabbing 55-year-old Mark Carroll in Camden in April 2024. Rasheed Abdul Rahman was found guilty on 27 May 2026 following the unprovoked attack in St Martin’s Gardens. The revelation comes after police and the London Ambulance Service were called to the scene where Mark Carroll was found with fatal stab wounds.

Swift Police Action

Police responded rapidly to reports of an unresponsive man on 10 April 2024. Officers discovered Mark Carroll critically injured and despite immediate hospital treatment, he died of his wounds. Rahman fled the scene but was soon arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

Evidence Secured

Metropolitan Police detectives launched an extensive investigation gathering CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and witness testimonies. These efforts pieced together the circumstances of the sudden and unprovoked stabbing, confirming Rahman’s guilt.

Family Statement

Mark Carroll’s daughters, Ayisha and Danielle, expressed relief following the verdict: “We are relieved that justice has been delivered for our family. While nothing can ever bring our dad back, we are grateful to finally have some sense of closure after losing him in such a horrific way.” Investigation Lead Comments

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke said: “Our thoughts remain with Mark’s family and friends. Mark, who was local to Camden, lost his life in tragic circumstances – though no outcome will ever be enough, we hope today’s conviction offers his loved ones some closure. I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward and the witnesses who supported this investigation. Their evidence has been vital in securing today’s guilty verdict.”

Upcoming Sentencing

Rahman was also convicted of possession of a bladed article, threatening with an offensive weapon, and robbery. He will be sentenced at a later date to be confirmed at Wood Green Crown Court.