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KNIFE ATTACK Teen Arrested After Stabbing at Newstead and Annesley Country Park

Teen Arrested After Stabbing at Newstead and Annesley Country Park

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following a stabbing incident that left another teenager seriously injured at Newstead and Annesley Country Park, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday, 26 May. Emergency services attended the scene around 5pm after reports of a group fight. Police provided immediate first aid to the wounded 16-year-old before he was taken to the hospital.

Serious Injuries

The injured 16-year-old suffered stab wounds and remains in the hospital with serious injuries. A second victim was found nearby with minor injuries.

Rapid Police Response

Nottinghamshire Police quickly identified and arrested a suspect, also 16, at a Broxtowe address later that evening. He is in custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Community Concern

Detective Inspector Ian Smith said the stabbing would “undoubtedly cause concern in the community” and praised the officers for their swift medical aid and arrest.

Ongoing Investigation

Police are continuing inquiries and appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell, or mobile phone footage to come forward.

Call For Information

Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance. Anyone with information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 630 of 26 May 2026, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

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