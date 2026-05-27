Peterborough Man Jailed for Breaching Restraining Order and Vandalism

Curtis Saunderson, 44, was sentenced to 56 weeks in jail at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 22 May after repeatedly breaching a restraining order in Peterborough. The no fixed address man was barred from contacting his ex-girlfriend or approaching her home until May 2027 but made multiple calls and visits between 21 April and 19 May, prompting police intervention.

Ignoring Legal Boundaries

Saunderson persistently violated the restraining order by phoning and showing up at the victim’s home despite clear court-imposed restrictions.

Vandalism Captured On Video

He caused criminal damage by smashing the victim’s front windows with a concrete tile, an act recorded by a video doorbell and instrumental as court evidence.

Police Action And Charges

Officers arrested Saunderson in Bretton on 20 May. He faced charges including criminal damage and five counts of harassment linked to the restraining order breaches.

Sentencing Outcome

During sentencing, Saunderson admitted all offences, which also activated a previously suspended sentence for theft from April. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation to the victim alongside his jail term.