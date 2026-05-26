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MURDER TRIAL Man Denies Murder After Killing Partner and Causing London Gas Explosion

Man Denies Murder After Killing Partner and Causing London Gas Explosion

A man stands accused of murdering his partner before triggering a gas explosion at their Stoke Newington home in north London. Clifton George, 45, reportedly stabbed charity worker Annabel Rook, 46, multiple times on 16 June last year. He has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and arson but denies murder, claiming a loss of self-control led to the tragedy.

Denial Of Murder Charge

At Snaresbrook Crown Court, George rejected claims of having a “short fuse”. He acknowledged losing his temper on occasion but denied harbouring violent tendencies, stating, “I don’t think I’ve got a short fuse. Yes, I have lost my temper, but not often.”

Details Of The Killing

Prosecutors say George grabbed Rook by the neck and stabbed her 22 times amid a collapsing relationship. Following the attack, he set fire to their flat, triggering a blast caused by a gas canister. Neighbouring households were affected by the explosion.

Relationship Tensions Revealed

George testified that Rook frequently insulted him about his traumatic childhood, including abuse by his mentally ill mother. Their ten-year relationship was marked by frequent arguments, with George claiming Rook would “flip out” and threaten to end their relationship over minor issues.

Victims Background

Annabel Rook co-founded MamaSuze, a social enterprise in London supporting refugee and migrant women through art and drama workshops. Prior to the incident, friends noted she had considered leaving George and asked him to move out.

Ongoing Court Proceedings

After the explosion, George was found in the garden attempting to harm himself. The trial continues as the court hears evidence surrounding the events leading to the fatal stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing and subsequent fire.

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