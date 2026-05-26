Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall splits from younger girlfriend Ellie Dolan

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, 43, has quietly ended his relationship with 26-year-old HR worker Ellie Dolan after more than a year together. Known for playing Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV soap, Halsall and Dolan, who met through his membership at Delta Hotels by Marriott Worsley Park Country Club, have removed all traces of each other from social media.

Private Romance Unveiled

The couple began dating in December 2024, shortly after Halsall’s return from appearing on I’m A Celebrity in Australia. They kept their relationship low-key until rumours emerged in May 2025, when Halsall shared a warm picture of himself with Ellie and his daughter Sienna, 12.

Social Media Silence

Once publicly affectionate with posts including a steamy New Year’s Eve selfie, the pair have now unfollowed each other and erased photos suggesting their romance. In recent weeks, Halsall has focused attention on his daughter, sharing photos exclusively of her.

Family And Past Relationships

Ellie, who is a human resources coordinator and has two children from a previous relationship, was often seen with Halsall at family events, such as the wedding of his Coronation Street co-star Jack P. Shepherd. Halsall was previously married to Hollyoaks actress Lucy-Jo Hudson and had a five-year relationship with co-star Tisha Merry before that.

New Chapter Ahead

Following the split, Alan Halsall appears to be dedicating more time to family life and his personal well-being. Known for his healthier lifestyle post-2018, he often shares gym sessions with co-star Colson Smith, marking a new chapter apart from his relationship with Ellie Dolan.