TRAGIC NEWS Tragic Death at Devon Skydive

A 49-year-old man has died following a skydive at Dunkeswell Aerodrome in Devon. Emergency Services...

Published: 10:04 pm February 28, 2026
A 49-year-old man has died following a skydive at Dunkeswell Aerodrome in Devon.

Emergency Services on Scene

Police were called just before 1pm on Saturday, 28 February, after concerns were raised about the welfare of a male skydiver.

Emergency teams arrived promptly but sadly confirmed the man was deceased at the scene. His family have been informed.

Investigation Underway

Scene guards have been put in place while relevant agencies continue their enquiries into the incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends at this difficult time.”

