Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PRISON SENTANCE Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

A drug dealer has been jailed after police discovered cocaine, cannabis, cash and a mobile phone during searches of his person and home in Stoke-on-Trent. Shane Bridgewood, 35, of Norton, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday 16 July. Bridgewood had previously admitted possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis and cannabis resin).

Arrested in Burslem

The court heard that officers arrested Bridgewood in October 2022 after attending Port Vale Court in Burslem. Following his arrest, officers searched him and later carried out a search of his home, where they recovered cocaine, cannabis, cash and a mobile phone. The evidence gathered during the investigation led to Bridgewood being charged with drug supply offences.

Prison sentence

After pleading guilty at an earlier hearing, Bridgewood returned to Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court for sentencing, where he was jailed for 30 months. Police said the sentence highlights their ongoing commitment to tackling the supply of illegal drugs and bringing those responsible before the courts. The force continues to encourage members of the public to report information about suspected drug dealing to help keep communities safe.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

FIND IAN Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

UK News
Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

BREAD AND WATER Dine-and-Dash Offender Jailed Just Two Days After Refusing to Pay £89 Pub Bill

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

UK News
Police Urge Public to Think Before Dialling 999 as Emergency Calls Soar

SHARP RISE Police Urge Public to Think Before Dialling 999 as Emergency Calls Soar

UK News
‘My Daughter Had to Die to Be Heard’: Heartbreaking Plea as Family Marks Fourth Anniversary of Kiena Dawes’ Death

KIENA LAW ‘My Daughter Had to Die to Be Heard’: Heartbreaking Plea as Family Marks Fourth Anniversary of Kiena Dawes’ Death

UK News
Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Near Truro as Police Appeal for Witnesses

DEVASTING CRASH Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Near Truro as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
A30 Closed Near Salisbury Following Serious Road Traffic Collision

ROAD CLOSURE A30 Closed Near Salisbury Following Serious Road Traffic Collision

UK News
Former Wiltshire Police Officer Who Assaulted Child on Duty Would Have Been Sacked, Hearing Finds

GROSS CONDUCT Former Wiltshire Police Officer Who Assaulted Child on Duty Would Have Been Sacked, Hearing Finds

UK News
Man Dies After Three-Vehicle Crash on A38 Near Buckfastleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

DIED AT SCENE Man Dies After Three-Vehicle Crash on A38 Near Buckfastleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
£500,000 Amesbury Play Park Vandalised Hours After Official Opening

FERAL YOBS £500,000 Amesbury Play Park Vandalised Hours After Official Opening

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

E SCOOTER Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

UK News
Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

UK News
Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

TRAGIC END Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

UK News
Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

UK News
Man Dies Following House Fire in Erith as Investigation Continues

FATAL BLAZE Man Dies Following House Fire in Erith as Investigation Continues

UK News
Man Dies Following House Fire in Erith as Investigation Continues

Man Dies Following House Fire in Erith as Investigation Continues

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

LEFT HANGING Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

UK News
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

UK News

FACING JAIL Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News

Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News
Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

PAYRISE Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

UK News
Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

UK News
Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
Woman Airlifted Off First Cruise After Horror Zip-Line Accident Leaves Her Needing Emergency Surgery

HORROR CAUGHT ON CAMERA Woman Airlifted Off First Cruise After Horror Zip-Line Accident Leaves Her Needing Emergency Surgery

UK News
Woman Airlifted Off First Cruise After Horror Zip-Line Accident Leaves Her Needing Emergency Surgery

Woman Airlifted Off First Cruise After Horror Zip-Line Accident Leaves Her Needing Emergency Surgery

UK News
Watch Live