Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

A drug dealer has been jailed after police discovered cocaine, cannabis, cash and a mobile phone during searches of his person and home in Stoke-on-Trent. Shane Bridgewood, 35, of Norton, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday 16 July. Bridgewood had previously admitted possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis and cannabis resin).

Arrested in Burslem

The court heard that officers arrested Bridgewood in October 2022 after attending Port Vale Court in Burslem. Following his arrest, officers searched him and later carried out a search of his home, where they recovered cocaine, cannabis, cash and a mobile phone. The evidence gathered during the investigation led to Bridgewood being charged with drug supply offences.

Prison sentence

After pleading guilty at an earlier hearing, Bridgewood returned to Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court for sentencing, where he was jailed for 30 months. Police said the sentence highlights their ongoing commitment to tackling the supply of illegal drugs and bringing those responsible before the courts. The force continues to encourage members of the public to report information about suspected drug dealing to help keep communities safe.