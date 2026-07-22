Two Arrested as Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon Near Surrey Schools

Two teenagers have been arrested after armed police were called to reports of a person carrying a weapon near several schools in Surrey, prompting precautionary lockdowns. Police were called to Bell Farm Way at around 3pm on Tuesday following reports of a person armed with a weapon. Due to the nature of the call, armed officers were among those deployed to the scene, with road closures put in place while officers responded.

Officers arrived within minutes

Police said officers arrived at the scene within eight minutes of receiving the 999 call. Two 18-year-old men were detained and arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. Both remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Schools placed into lockdown

As officers dealt with the incident, Three Rivers Academy implemented a temporary lockdown to protect staff and pupils. The precautionary measure has since been lifted, allowing students to leave the school safely. Police said Bell Farm Primary School and Toad Hall Nursery also entered lockdown after being informed of the nearby incident. In addition, Three Rivers Primary School and Toad Hall Nursery activated their own safeguarding procedures after becoming aware of the police response. All lockdowns have now been lifted and staff, children and students have safely left the sites.

Police reassure community

Elmbridge Borough Commander Inspector Chris Thoday said the incident was treated with the utmost seriousness. He said:

“We take any report of this nature extremely seriously and had officers at the scene within minutes.

“The school and other education facilities nearby also quickly instigated their well-prepared safeguarding plans to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.

“We fully understand how concerning incidents like this are for our community and our investigation into the circumstances continues.

“Anyone with information which could assist us is asked to contact police if they have not already been spoken to.”

Investigation ongoing

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. No injuries have been reported.