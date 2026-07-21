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FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after an 18-year-old motorcyclist died following a single-vehicle collision near Tunbridge Wells. Kent Police said the teenager was seriously injured in a crash on Goudhurst Road, Horsmonden, near the junction with Brick Kiln Lane, at around 10pm on Tuesday 14 July.

Motorbike left the road

According to investigators, the rider was travelling eastbound on a white Honda CB125 motorcycle when it left the carriageway on the offside and collided with a tree. Emergency services attended the scene and the 18-year-old was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he sadly died from his injuries on 19 July.

Appeal for witnesses

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. They are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw the motorcycle travelling in the area beforehand, to come forward. Investigators are particularly keen to hear from motorists with dashcam footage that may assist the enquiry. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference XX/JW/056/26. Dashcam footage can also be submitted directly to Kent Police through the force’s online evidence portal.

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Topics :CollisionPolice

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