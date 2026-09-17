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TEEN ATTACK Police appeal after 17-year-old boy punched and kicked in Salisbury

Police appeal after 17-year-old boy punched and kicked in Salisbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was assaulted by two men in Salisbury.

The teenager suffered facial injuries after being punched and kicked during an incident on New Bridge Road between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on 18 August.

Wiltshire Police said two men are believed to have been involved in the assault.

Both are described as white. One was wearing jeans and a dark-coloured top, while the second was described as being of larger build and was wearing shorts with no top.

Officers investigating the attack are asking anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have information that could help identify those involved, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Wiltshire Police by emailing [email protected], quoting crime reference 54260100569.

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