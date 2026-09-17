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NOT GUILTY PLEA Man denies causing deaths of three people in A36 crash near Warminster

Man denies causing deaths of three people in A36 crash near Warminster

 

A 71-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to causing the deaths of three people in a Collision involving a car and three Vespas on the A36 in Wiltshire.

Hugh Campion, of Malthouse Yard, Upton Scudamore, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday, 16 September, charged in connection with the fatal collision at Knook last year.

Campion pleaded not guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The charges relate to a collision on the A36 at around 10.30am on 31 May 2025.

A Toyota Prius driven by Campion was involved in a collision with three Vespas travelling in the opposite direction.

Three people died following the collision

One of the Vespa riders, Robert Best, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marie Jones, 64, who was travelling as a pillion passenger on the second Vespa, and Timothy Davies, 62, who was riding the third scooter, suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

The rider of the second Vespa, a man in his 60s, also suffered serious injuries.

Campion denied all four charges during his appearance at Salisbury Crown Court.

He was released on bail and is due to stand trial on 1 June 2027.

 

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