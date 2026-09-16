Knife-carrying Nottingham drug dealer jailed for more than six years after private hire car incident

A drug dealer who was caught carrying a knife twice in less than a week, including during an incident involving a private hire vehicle, has been jailed for more than six years.

Tekla Adofo, 36, first came to police attention on 28 January after a private hire driver realised his passenger was carrying a blade during a journey from Radford towards Gedling.

Adofo had booked the vehicle using a false name.

While travelling along Gedling Road in Carlton, the driver became aware Adofo was armed. Both men got out of the vehicle and the driver managed to photograph Adofo as he fled.

Caught with another knife six days later

Six days later, a police community support officer witnessed Adofo brandishing a knife and threatening a motorist during a separate road rage incident on Forest Road West.

Police officers responded and detained Adofo as he attempted to run away.

A knife was recovered along with quantities of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis found in his pockets.

Adofo denied possessing a knife during the earlier Carlton private hire vehicle incident but was convicted following a trial.

He also admitted another count of possessing a knife in public and four drug offences involving the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, 11 September, Adofo was sentenced to a total of six years and one month in prison.

Detective Constable Andre Foster, of Nottinghamshire Police, described Adofo as a persistent knife carrier and warned that carrying weapons can have serious consequences for both offenders and the wider community.