Police appeal for witnesses after woman dies following unexplained incident in Ramsgate

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 40s died following a suspected medical incident on a footpath in Ramsgate.

Kent Police were called to Manston Road shortly after 1pm on Friday, July 31, after concerns were raised about a person who appeared to be unresponsive.

The woman was found on a footpath close to the junction with Princess Margaret Avenue.

Police officers and paramedics attended the scene before the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Officers carried out initial enquiries, including speaking to witnesses, consulting medical experts and reviewing available CCTV.

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained, although investigators do not believe there was any third-party involvement.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, including how she came to be in the area.

Investigators are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the woman around the time of the incident or earlier that day and has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information, CCTV or relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/126376/26.