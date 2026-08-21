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JAILED Drug driver jailed after pedestrian dies from injuries following Margate crash

Drug driver jailed after pedestrian dies from injuries following Margate crash

A careless driver who was under the influence of cannabis when his Audi struck a pedestrian in Margate has been jailed after the victim later died from complications caused by his injuries.

Jamie Sutton, 30, was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday, 19 August, after admitting to causing death by careless driving and drug driving.

Kent Police were called to Northdown Road in Cliftonville shortly after 11am on Thursday, 18 April 2024.

Sutton was driving a grey Audi when it collided with a local man in his 70s who was attempting to cross the road.

Police and paramedics attended and the seriously injured pedestrian was taken to a London hospital, suffering from multiple injuries.

He underwent extensive treatment before being transferred to a local hospital and was eventually discharged.

However, in February 2025, the man died from complications relating to the injuries he had sustained in the collision.

Sutton, formerly of Northdown Road, was arrested at the scene and Kent Police launched an investigation.

Officers carried out extensive enquiries, including appealing for witnesses and examining medical and forensic evidence.

Investigators established that Sutton had been under the influence of cannabis while behind the wheel.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and drug driving.

At Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday, Sutton was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Investigating officer Police Sergeant Luke Olsen said: “This was a devastating case, where a driver’s poor judgment and irresponsible behaviour under the influence of drugs have ultimately resulted in the loss of a much-loved man’s life.

“Throughout the investigation, officers remained committed to securing evidence to bring the offender before the courts to be held to account.

“Thanks to their meticulous work, investigators were able to demonstrate the full consequences of Sutton’s actions and secure his conviction. It’s right that he is behind bars.”

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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