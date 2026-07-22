Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead with Serious Injuries in Bolton

A murder investigation has been launched after detectives received new information about the death of a 50-year-old man who was found with serious injuries at a property in Bolton. Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to an address on Gray Street on 30 June 2026, where the man was discovered with severe head and chest injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murder inquiry begins

Following a post-mortem examination and the emergence of new information, detectives from the force’s Major Incident Team have now launched a murder investigation. Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has been detained under the Mental Health Act and will be questioned in due course as part of the investigation.

Police reassure community

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Edwards said officers’ thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones. She said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with the man’s family and friends. “We’d like to thank members of the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out enquiries in and around the Gray Street area. “There is no information to suggest there is any wider risk to the public, and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.”

No wider risk

Police believe the incident was isolated and have reassured residents there is no wider threat to the local community. Enquiries remain ongoing as detectives continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the man’s death. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police.