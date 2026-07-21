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Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Eastbourne Teenager Zainah, 17

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl amid growing concern for her welfare. Zainah, 17, was last seen at around 8pm on Monday 20 July in Eastbourne, East Sussex. Officers say there are concerns for her welfare and are urging anyone who has seen her, or knows where she may be, to come forward immediately.

Description

Zainah is described as:

  • 17 years old
  • Around 5ft 6in tall
  • Shoulder-length brown hair

When she was last seen, she was wearing:

  • A cropped camouflage jacket
  • Pink leggings
  • Trainers

Police believe she has links to both Lewes and Brighton, and are asking people in those areas to remain vigilant.

How to help

Anyone who has seen Zainah, or has information about where she may be, is urged to contact Sussex Police by calling 101, quoting serial 1675 of 20 July. If you are with Zainah or have seen her within the last few minutes, police ask that you call 999 immediately and, if it is safe to do so, keep her in sight until officers arrive. Anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, is encouraged to come forward as officers continue efforts to locate the missing teenager.

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