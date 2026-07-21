Lisa Nandy May Benefit from Burnham’s More Interventionist Government

Lisa Nandy is expected to remain in post as Culture Secretary following Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Cabinet reshuffle, with the change in leadership likely to reshape the political environment around one of Whitehall’s most challenging briefs. While the appointment itself is not new, the shift from Sir Keir Starmer’s administration to Andy Burnham’s could significantly alter how the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) operates.

Different government, same minister

Political observers suggest Nandy is unlikely to change her own approach overnight. Instead, the biggest difference may be the Government she now serves within. Under the previous administration, DCMS was often viewed as a relatively low-profile department, with critics arguing it lacked influence across key issues such as online regulation, artificial intelligence and digital safety. One of Nandy’s most notable decisions was removing the department from X, formerly Twitter, a move that attracted criticism from some who argued it reduced the Government’s ability to challenge misinformation directly on the platform. She also faced scrutiny over the pace of the Government’s response to AI-generated harms, uncertainty surrounding gambling reform, and what some critics described as a lack of visibility across the wider digital policy agenda.

Burnham expected to take a firmer approach

Andy Burnham’s Government is expected to adopt a more interventionist stance towards technology companies and online platforms. Supporters believe that approach could play to Nandy’s strengths, particularly on tackling misinformation and introducing stronger regulatory oversight. A more centralised policy approach may also help address areas where critics argued coordination had previously been lacking, including artificial intelligence, online harms and wider digital regulation. While Nandy has never been regarded as one of Labour’s most prominent media performers, those close to Westminster suggest a Government placing greater emphasis on regulation could provide a better fit for her style of leadership.

Political experience

Although she is not regarded as a specialist in the culture, media or sport sectors, Nandy brings extensive ministerial and parliamentary experience to the role. Her credentials include years on Labour’s frontbench, previous senior shadow ministerial positions, experience leading the department, and a reputation for Cabinet stability. Political analysts note that, as with many previous DCMS secretaries, the role is traditionally judged more on political leadership and regulatory oversight than technical expertise within the industries themselves. Whether the new political landscape allows Nandy to make a greater impact will become clearer as Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s administration begins setting out its legislative priorities in the months ahead.