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FIND HER Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Bootle

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Bootle

Police have issued a renewed appeal to help find a missing 10-year-old girl who disappeared in Bootle, releasing a third image showing her moments before she went missing. Detectives from Merseyside Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Rosie May Osborne, who was last seen at around 8am on Sunday 19 July. Rosie was last spotted in North Park, off Stanley Road, in Bootle, and officers have continued searching throughout the night in a bid to locate her.

New image released

As part of the ongoing appeal, police have released a new photograph of Rosie taken outside her home address shortly before she disappeared. Officers hope the image will help members of the public recognise her and provide information about her whereabouts.

Description

Rosie is described as:

  • 10 years old
  • Around 5ft tall
  • Slim build
  • Blonde wavy hair
  • Wears glasses

Police have not released any further details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance but say extensive enquiries remain ongoing.

Public urged to call 999

Merseyside Police are urging anyone who sees Rosie to contact emergency services immediately. In a statement, the force said:

“If you see Rosie, please call 999 as soon as possible so we can make sure she is safe.”

Anyone who has seen Rosie, or who has information about where she may be, is also asked to contact Merseyside Police via social media, by calling 101, or by using the force’s online reporting channels. Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward as efforts to find Rosie continue.

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