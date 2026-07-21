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RESHUFFLE Andy Burnham Unveils Major Cabinet Reshuffle as Rachel Reeves and David Lammy Exit Government

Andy Burnham Unveils Major Cabinet Reshuffle as Rachel Reeves and David Lammy Exit Government

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle, with John Healey becoming Chancellor and Ed Miliband taking over as Foreign Secretary in a major overhaul of his top team. The changes, approved by The King and announced by 10 Downing Street on Monday, see several senior ministers moved into new roles while a number of high-profile figures leave the Government.

John Healey becomes Chancellor

Among the biggest changes, John Healey has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, replacing Rachel Reeves, who has left the Government. Former Energy Secretary Ed Miliband becomes Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, while Louise Haigh has been promoted to First Secretary of State, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office. Shabana Mahmood remains Home Secretary, while Yvette Cooper moves to become Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Key Cabinet appointments

The reshuffle also includes:

  • Angela Rayner – Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
  • Jonathan Reynolds – Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.
  • Lucy Powell – Secretary of State for Education.
  • Lisa Nandy – Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
  • Wes Streeting – Secretary of State for Defence.
  • Alex Norris – Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.
  • Dame Angela Eagle – Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
  • Miatta Fahnbulleh – Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.
  • Stephen Kinnock – Secretary of State for Wales.
  • Sir Chris Bryant – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Anneliese Midgley has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) and will sit in Cabinet.

Ministers remaining in post

Several senior ministers have retained their existing roles, including:

  • Pat McFadden – Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.
  • Heidi Alexander – Secretary of State for Transport.
  • Douglas Alexander – Secretary of State for Scotland.
  • Sir Alan Campbell – Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons.
  • Baroness Smith of Basildon – Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords.
  • Bridget Phillipson, who remains Minister for Women and Equalities and continues as a full member of Cabinet.

New Cabinet attendees

Several ministers will also attend Cabinet, including:

  • Ellie Reeves KC – Attorney General.
  • Emma Reynolds – Chief Secretary to the Treasury.
  • Kanishka Narayan – Minister for Artificial Intelligence.
  • Hamish Falconer – Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and European Relations.
  • Matthew Pennycook – Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Senior departures

The reshuffle also sees several prominent ministers leave Government, including:

  • Rachel Reeves
  • David Lammy
  • Darren Jones
  • Nick Thomas-Symonds
  • Peter Kyle
  • Steve Reed
  • Liz Kendall
  • Hilary Benn
  • Lord Hermer KC
  • Jo Stevens

The appointments mark the most significant reshaping of the Government since Prime Minister Andy Burnham entered Downing Street, with a number of key departments changing leadership as the new administration sets out its priorities.

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