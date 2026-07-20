Anti-Racism Campaigner Maz Saleem Dies

Tributes have been paid to anti-racism and anti-Islamophobia campaigner Maz Saleem, whose death has been announced by friends and organisations she worked alongside. Maz Saleem became one of Britain’s best-known campaigners against racism and Islamophobia after the murder of her father, Haji Mohammed Saleem, who was killed in a far-right terrorist attack in Birmingham in 2013. Her death was announced over the weekend, prompting an outpouring of tributes from campaign groups, activists and members of the community who described her as courageous, compassionate and unwavering in her pursuit of justice.

Turned tragedy into a lifelong campaign

Mohammed Saleem, 82, was stabbed to death while walking home from evening prayers in Small Heath in April 2013. His killer, neo-Nazi Pavlo Lapshyn, was later convicted of murder and terrorism offences after also carrying out a campaign of bomb attacks targeting mosques. Following her father’s murder, Maz Saleem dedicated her life to tackling racism, Islamophobia and far-right extremism. She became a prominent voice at rallies, community events and public meetings, speaking about the devastating impact of hate crime and calling for greater protection for minority communities.

Tributes paid

In a tribute, campaigners described Maz as a fearless activist who transformed unimaginable personal loss into a lifelong commitment to helping others. Organisations she worked with said she inspired countless people through her determination to challenge hatred and stand up for those affected by racism and discrimination. Her family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Lasting legacy

Maz Saleem’s campaigning extended far beyond her own family’s tragedy. She continued to speak publicly more than a decade after her father’s murder, urging politicians and society to recognise and confront Islamophobic hate crime. Her death has prompted widespread expressions of sympathy from across the country, with many describing her as a powerful advocate for justice whose courage in the face of unimaginable loss touched countless lives. Everyone at UKNIP extends their sincere condolences to Maz Saleem’s family, friends and all those who knew her. Her father’s murder was one of the first major Midlands stories covered by UKNIP in 2013, and her determination to ensure his legacy was never forgotten left a lasting impression on many who followed her work.