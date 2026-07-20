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CONCERN FOR WELFARE Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 23-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Newport

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 23-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Newport

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 23-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Newport, with concerns growing for her welfare. Eloise Farley, 23, was last seen at around 9.30am on Sunday 19 July 2026 at the Bellevue Hotel in Newport, Gwent. Officers are urging anyone who may have seen Eloise or knows where she is to come forward as enquiries to locate her continue.

Description

Eloise is described as:

  • Around 5ft 5in tall
  • Long brown and blonde hair
  • Distinctive white sections at the front of her hair

When she was last seen, she was wearing:

  • A white vest
  • Blue denim shorts

Concern for welfare

Police have issued the appeal due to concerns for Eloise’s welfare and are asking the public to remain vigilant. Anyone who has seen Eloise since Sunday morning, or who has any information about her whereabouts, is urged to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2600232024. In an emergency, or if Eloise is seen and believed to be in immediate danger, members of the public should call 999 immediately. Anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, is asked to come forward as officers continue efforts to bring Eloise home safely.

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Topics :Police

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