Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRIO JAILED Three Jailed for Life After Machete Murder of Man Trapped Inside Car

Three Jailed for Life After Machete Murder of Man Trapped Inside Car

Three men have been jailed for life and a fourth sentenced to 14 years after a brutal machete attack left a 44-year-old man dead in Middlesbrough. Anthony Dickons died nine days after suffering catastrophic injuries when he and a friend were ambushed by four armed men while sitting inside a parked car at Orme Court on 6 November 2025. Following a three-week trial at Teesside Crown Court in May, a jury found Morgan Caldwell, Dominic Hall and Kole James guilty of murder, while Daniel Simpson was convicted of manslaughter. All four were also convicted of causing grievous bodily harm to Anthony’s friend, who was trapped inside the vehicle during the attack.

Deliberate ambush

The court heard the four men waited in a Chevrolet before Anthony and his 44-year-old friend arrived in a Volkswagen Passat. As the Passat reversed into a parking space, it was deliberately rammed before the group, armed with machetes, knives and a pellet gun, surrounded the vehicle. Jurors were shown CCTV footage capturing the violent attack as the gang smashed the car’s windows before assaulting the occupants, who had no way of escaping. The court heard Dominic Hall repeatedly stabbed through the driver’s window while Kole James struck the windscreen. Morgan Caldwell thrust a machete through the passenger window, inflicting a devastating wound to Anthony’s leg, while Daniel Simpson stood alongside him during the assault. Anthony was taken to hospital but died nine days later from his injuries.

Life sentences imposed

The four men were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Monday 20 July. The sentences were:

  • Morgan Caldwell, 26, of Cannock Road, Middlesbrough – Life imprisonment with a minimum term of 30 years for murder and grievous bodily harm.
  • Dominic Hall, 24, of Greencroft Walk, Middlesbrough – Life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years for murder and grievous bodily harm.
  • Kole James, 18, of Barrington Crescent, Middlesbrough – Life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years for murder and grievous bodily harm.
  • Daniel Simpson, 32, of Coledale Road, Middlesbrough – 14 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm.

Family’s heartbreak

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Anthony’s family described the devastating impact of his death. They said:

“Sitting through the trial has been one of the hardest things we as a family have ever had to do.

“And now we live with the life sentence that has been inflicted upon us.

“Our hearts are broken; our lives will never be the same, and our home feels empty without Anthony who has been robbed of a life of love and laughter.”

“They stood little chance”

Temporary Detective Superintendent Deb Fenny, head of Cleveland Police’s Major Serious and Organised Crime Team and the senior investigating officer, described the attack as one of the most distressing cases her team had investigated. She said Anthony and his friend had been deliberately trapped inside the vehicle after it was rammed before the gang smashed the windows and launched the sustained attack. Det Supt Fenny said the two men had “little chance” of protecting themselves or escaping the violence. She added that one victim suffered serious and lasting injuries while the attack “tragically cost Anthony his life.” Paying tribute to everyone involved in bringing those responsible to justice, she thanked detectives, forensic specialists, paramedics, the Crown Prosecution Service and King’s Counsel for their work throughout the investigation. She said that while no sentence could ever undo the pain caused by Anthony’s murder, she hoped the outcome would provide his loved ones with “some measure of justice” and reassurance that those responsible had been held fully accountable.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Cannabis Crime Gang Jailed After Police Smash Bulk Drug Supply Network

DRUG NETWORK Cannabis Crime Gang Jailed After Police Smash Bulk Drug Supply Network

UK News
Three Teenagers Arrested After Suspected Attempted Break-In at Chippenham Supermarket

TRIO CHARGED Three Teenagers Arrested After Suspected Attempted Break-In at Chippenham Supermarket

UK News
Banned Drunk Driver Jailed After High-Speed Crash Killed Dundee Mum Who Pleaded: “He’s Going to Kill Us”

UTTER DISREGARD Banned Drunk Driver Jailed After High-Speed Crash Killed Dundee Mum Who Pleaded: “He’s Going to Kill Us”

UK News
Two Air Ambulances Called to Serious Crash at Castle Combe Circuit

AIRLIFTED Two Air Ambulances Called to Serious Crash at Castle Combe Circuit

UK News
Bus Destroyed by Fire in Hamstreet as Crews Tackle Blaze

NO INJURIES Bus Destroyed by Fire in Hamstreet as Crews Tackle Blaze

UK News
Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

MOUNTAIN RESCUE SUPPORT Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

UK News
Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Assault in East Finchley

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Assault in East Finchley

UK News
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Alleged Stabbing and Van Theft in Maidstone

ATTEMPT MURDER Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Alleged Stabbing and Van Theft in Maidstone

UK News
Torquay Man Jailed After Throwing Victim 12 Feet Over Railings Onto Busy Road

JAILED Torquay Man Jailed After Throwing Victim 12 Feet Over Railings Onto Busy Road

UK News
Police Appeal After Multiple Garages Broken Into in Swindon

SCUM OF THE NIGHT Police Appeal After Multiple Garages Broken Into in Swindon

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

DRUG DEALING SEX OFFENDER Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

UK News
Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

UK News
Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

FIRST PICTURE Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

UK News
Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

SEX ATTACK Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Seven Men Jailed Over Violent Disorder During Summer 2024 Unrest in Staffordshire

VIOLENT DISORDER Seven Men Jailed Over Violent Disorder During Summer 2024 Unrest in Staffordshire

UK News
Seven Men Jailed Over Violent Disorder During Summer 2024 Unrest in Staffordshire

Seven Men Jailed Over Violent Disorder During Summer 2024 Unrest in Staffordshire

UK News
Woman Jailed After Smashing Gin Glass Into Friend’s Face in Unprovoked Attack

LIFE CHANGING Woman Jailed After Smashing Gin Glass Into Friend’s Face in Unprovoked Attack

UK News
Woman Jailed After Smashing Gin Glass Into Friend’s Face in Unprovoked Attack

Woman Jailed After Smashing Gin Glass Into Friend’s Face in Unprovoked Attack

UK News
Family Pay Tribute to Hero Dad Who Died Trying to Rescue Children at Seaton Carew Beach

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family Pay Tribute to Hero Dad Who Died Trying to Rescue Children at Seaton Carew Beach

UK News
Family Pay Tribute to Hero Dad Who Died Trying to Rescue Children at Seaton Carew Beach

Family Pay Tribute to Hero Dad Who Died Trying to Rescue Children at Seaton Carew Beach

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Second Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped on Great Yarmouth Beach

BEACH RAPE Second Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped on Great Yarmouth Beach

UK News
Second Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped on Great Yarmouth Beach

Second Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped on Great Yarmouth Beach

UK News
Police Hunt Convicted Prisoner Who Failed to Return to Open Prison After Day Release

MANHUNT Police Hunt Convicted Prisoner Who Failed to Return to Open Prison After Day Release

UK News
Police Hunt Convicted Prisoner Who Failed to Return to Open Prison After Day Release

Police Hunt Convicted Prisoner Who Failed to Return to Open Prison After Day Release

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Maidstone

FIND HIM Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Maidstone

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Maidstone

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Maidstone

UK News
Watch Live