Banned Driver Jailed After Dangerous Police Chase in Hither Green and Catford

Johnathan Conian, 40, was jailed for eight months after leading police on a dangerous chase through Hither Green and Catford on June 5. The pursuit began in Campshill Road, Hither Green, and ended in Polecroft Lane, Catford, where officers finally stopped him. Conian, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and possessing cannabis at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

Custodial Sentence Issued

On June 17, magistrates ruled that only a custodial sentence was suitable due to the seriousness of Conian’s offences and his flagrant disregard for court orders. The 40-year-old was sentenced to eight months in prison for the dangerous driving incident.

Driving Ban And Licence Conditions

Alongside the jail term, Conian received a 40-month driving disqualification. He must also pass an extended driving test before being allowed back on the road.

Police Pursuit Details

The chase began when officers spotted Conian driving a Hyundai on Campshill Road, Hither Green. He then fled, leading the pursuit through the area before being stopped in Polecroft Lane, Catford.