Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

RECKLESS DRIVER Banned Driver Jailed After Dangerous Police Chase in Hither Green and Catford

Banned Driver Jailed After Dangerous Police Chase in Hither Green and Catford

Johnathan Conian, 40, was jailed for eight months after leading police on a dangerous chase through Hither Green and Catford on June 5. The pursuit began in Campshill Road, Hither Green, and ended in Polecroft Lane, Catford, where officers finally stopped him. Conian, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and possessing cannabis at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

Custodial Sentence Issued

On June 17, magistrates ruled that only a custodial sentence was suitable due to the seriousness of Conian’s offences and his flagrant disregard for court orders. The 40-year-old was sentenced to eight months in prison for the dangerous driving incident.

Driving Ban And Licence Conditions

Alongside the jail term, Conian received a 40-month driving disqualification. He must also pass an extended driving test before being allowed back on the road.

Police Pursuit Details

The chase began when officers spotted Conian driving a Hyundai on Campshill Road, Hither Green. He then fled, leading the pursuit through the area before being stopped in Polecroft Lane, Catford.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Teenager Tadhg Callaghan Carter Dies Watching Donegal Rally Crash

FATAL RALLY Teenager Tadhg Callaghan Carter Dies Watching Donegal Rally Crash

UK News
Bedford Fatal Train Crash Leaves Driver Dead, Rail Line Closed

AVOID TRAVEL Bedford Fatal Train Crash Leaves Driver Dead, Rail Line Closed

UK News
Krispy Kreme Recalls Doughnuts Over Undisclosed Hazelnuts Allergy Risk

FOOD RECALL Krispy Kreme Recalls Doughnuts Over Undisclosed Hazelnuts Allergy Risk

UK News
Three Arrested After Swindon Shooting in Gorse Hill Investigation

MORE ARRESTS Three Arrested After Swindon Shooting in Gorse Hill Investigation

UK News
Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

HEAT WAVE WARNING Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Stabbing in Crystal Palace

Breaking News, UK News
Tamil Protesters Rally Outside Sri Lankan High Commission in London Calling for Self-Determination and Justice

MAKING A STAND Tamil Protesters Rally Outside Sri Lankan High Commission in London Calling for Self-Determination and Justice

UK News
Police Seize Zombie And Rambo Knives After Music Video Shoot Raid

KNIFE SEIZURE Police Seize Zombie And Rambo Knives After Music Video Shoot Raid

UK News
Uber Driver Throws Coffee At Passengers In Cancellation Dispute

RIDESHARE ROW Uber Driver Throws Coffee At Passengers In Cancellation Dispute

UK News
Norfolk Accountant Jennifer Smith Jailed for £363k Fraud Over Six Years

COOKED THE BOOKS Norfolk Accountant Jennifer Smith Jailed for £363k Fraud Over Six Years

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

DRIVER NAMED AND PICTURED Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

Breaking News, UK News
Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

Breaking News, UK News
Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

MURDER ARREST Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

UK News
Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

UK News
Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

FATAL CRASH Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

UK News
Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

POOLE MURDER 18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

UK News
18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

UK News
Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

TEEN MURDER CHARGE Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

UK News
Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

RAPE SENTANCE Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

Court News, UK News
Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

Court News, UK News
Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

FLASHER PROBE Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

UK News
Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

UK News
Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

BUNGEE TRAGEDY Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

UK News
Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

UK News
Watch Live