Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help trace a missing 17-year-old teenager who disappeared from Uckfield, with growing concerns for his welfare. Harry, 17, was last seen at around 5.30pm on Saturday, 1 August 2026, in Uckfield, East Sussex. Sussex Police and volunteer search groups are appealing for information to help locate the teenager, who has not been seen since. Harry is described as being around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair. He is known to have links to Hellingly, Eastbourne and Brighton, and officers believe he may have travelled to one of those areas. Police are urging anyone who has seen Harry, or who has any information about his whereabouts, to come forward as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1243 of 1 August. If Harry is seen or there is an immediate concern for his safety, members of the public should call 999. Police have thanked the public for continuing to share the appeal as enquiries to locate the missing teenager remain ongoing.