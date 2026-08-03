Police Renew Appeal to Trace Prison Absconder Who Has Been Missing for More Than a Year

Thames Valley Police have renewed an appeal for information to help locate a prison absconder who has remained on the run for more than a year. Jason McDonagh, 34, absconded from HMP Springhill on 23 June 2025 and has not yet been found, despite previous public appeals. Police said two other inmates who absconded at the same time – Daniel Hardy, 24, and Barney Casey, 24 – have since been located and returned to custody. However, enquiries to trace McDonagh remain ongoing. McDonagh is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 9in (175cm) tall, of medium build, with ginger hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a white vest. According to Thames Valley Police, he is known to frequent a number of areas across the UK and Ireland, including Bristol, the West Midlands, Leicestershire, Leeds, Bradford, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland. Police Staff Investigator Claire Busby said:

“We are appealing to the public for any information around McDonagh’s whereabouts, or anyone who may see him to get in touch.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him, but call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43250312586.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone who sees Jason McDonagh is urged not to approach him and instead call 999 immediately. Information can also be provided by calling 101, quoting reference 43250312586, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.