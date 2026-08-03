Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Police Renew Appeal to Trace Prison Absconder Who Has Been Missing for More Than a Year

Police Renew Appeal to Trace Prison Absconder Who Has Been Missing for More Than a Year

Thames Valley Police have renewed an appeal for information to help locate a prison absconder who has remained on the run for more than a year. Jason McDonagh, 34, absconded from HMP Springhill on 23 June 2025 and has not yet been found, despite previous public appeals. Police said two other inmates who absconded at the same time – Daniel Hardy, 24, and Barney Casey, 24 – have since been located and returned to custody. However, enquiries to trace McDonagh remain ongoing. McDonagh is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 9in (175cm) tall, of medium build, with ginger hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a white vest. According to Thames Valley Police, he is known to frequent a number of areas across the UK and Ireland, including Bristol, the West Midlands, Leicestershire, Leeds, Bradford, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland. Police Staff Investigator Claire Busby said:

“We are appealing to the public for any information around McDonagh’s whereabouts, or anyone who may see him to get in touch.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him, but call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43250312586.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone who sees Jason McDonagh is urged not to approach him and instead call 999 immediately. Information can also be provided by calling 101, quoting reference 43250312586, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Murder Investigation Launched After Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

Murder Investigation Launched After Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

UK News

TRAVEL CHAOS Huge Grass Fire Sparks Travel Chaos as Trains to Liverpool Street Halted and M25 Engulfed in Smoke

UK News
American Mother Found Murdered in Ireland Had Inherited $1 Million Before Death, Report Claims

MIGRANT CRISIS American Mother Found Murdered in Ireland Had Inherited $1 Million Before Death, Report Claims

UK News
Three Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Avonmouth Assault Treated as Suspected Hate Crime

TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Avonmouth Assault Treated as Suspected Hate Crime

UK News
Murder Investigation Continues After Body of Missing Farnborough Woman Found at Property

MURBER PROBE Murder Investigation Continues After Body of Missing Farnborough Woman Found at Property

UK News
British Woman Jailed in Hong Kong After False Sexual Assault Claim and Blackmail Attempt

BRIT JAILED British Woman Jailed in Hong Kong After False Sexual Assault Claim and Blackmail Attempt

UK News
Man Charged with Murder of British Aid Worker Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

SUITCASE MURDER Man Charged with Murder of British Aid Worker Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

UK News
Major Fire Closes Sydenham Road as 70 Firefighters Tackle Blaze Above Shop

MAJOR BLAZE Major Fire Closes Sydenham Road as 70 Firefighters Tackle Blaze Above Shop

UK News
Search and Rescue Operation Launched After Two Firefighting Helicopters Collide Battling Greek Wildfire

SEARCH UNDERWAY Search and Rescue Operation Launched After Two Firefighting Helicopters Collide Battling Greek Wildfire

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen Near Pembury Hospital

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen Near Pembury Hospital

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Release CCTV Images After Leicester Assault Left Man With Broken Nose

CCTV RELEASED Police Release CCTV Images After Leicester Assault Left Man With Broken Nose

UK News
Police Release CCTV Images After Leicester Assault Left Man With Broken Nose

Police Release CCTV Images After Leicester Assault Left Man With Broken Nose

UK News
Woman Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Behaviour After Vulnerable Mother’s Mental Health Deteriorated

EMOTIONAL ABUSE Woman Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Behaviour After Vulnerable Mother’s Mental Health Deteriorated

UK News
Woman Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Behaviour After Vulnerable Mother’s Mental Health Deteriorated

Woman Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Behaviour After Vulnerable Mother’s Mental Health Deteriorated

UK News
Amber Heat Health Alert Issued for South East as Temperatures Set to Soar

HEAT ALERT Amber Heat Health Alert Issued for South East as Temperatures Set to Soar

UK News
Amber Heat Health Alert Issued for South East as Temperatures Set to Soar

Amber Heat Health Alert Issued for South East as Temperatures Set to Soar

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured at Arbroath Industrial Estate as Man Arrested

POLICE ARREST Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured at Arbroath Industrial Estate as Man Arrested

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured at Arbroath Industrial Estate as Man Arrested

Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured at Arbroath Industrial Estate as Man Arrested

UK News
Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

FIRST PICTURE Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

UK News
Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

UK News
Hundreds Gather to Remember Mother and Two Daughters Killed in Great Denham Tragedy

TRIBUTES PAID Hundreds Gather to Remember Mother and Two Daughters Killed in Great Denham Tragedy

UK News
Hundreds Gather to Remember Mother and Two Daughters Killed in Great Denham Tragedy

Hundreds Gather to Remember Mother and Two Daughters Killed in Great Denham Tragedy

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

SEARCH CONTINUES Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

UK News
Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

UK News
Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

STREET ROBBERY Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

UK News
Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

UK News
Appeal After 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Halifax Road Crash

FATAL CRASH Appeal After 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Halifax Road Crash

UK News
Appeal After 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Halifax Road Crash

Appeal After 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Halifax Road Crash

UK News
Watch Live