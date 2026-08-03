Manhunt Continues After Fatal Shooting at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

Police say outstanding suspect is believed to have left Wiltshire as murder investigation continues A manhunt is continuing after a man in his 30s was shot dead at a traveller site near Cricklade, with detectives saying an outstanding suspect is believed to have fled the Wiltshire area. Wiltshire Police confirmed officers are continuing enquiries following the fatal shooting at the Calcutt traveller site, near Cricklade, on the morning of Sunday 2 August.

Emergency services were called to the site at around 8.15am following reports that a man had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A murder investigation was immediately launched and is being led by Wiltshire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of a firearm remain in police custody while enquiries continue. Detectives have now revealed that one person, who is believed to have had previous interaction with the victim on Saturday evening, remains outstanding. Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said officers believe the suspect has left Wiltshire and locating them remains the force’s highest priority. He said: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with the victim’s friends and family at this sad time. “Our investigation has been continuing at pace since the incident was first reported and it is a Force priority to locate the outstanding suspect, who is thought to have left the Wiltshire area. “I understand the concern that this incident will have caused for our local communities. “Our officers are currently at the scene and the Mobile Police Station is in Cricklade today – if you have any concerns or questions then please don’t hesitate to speak with us.” A police cordon remains in place at the traveller site and officers say it is likely to remain there for several more days while forensic examinations and enquiries continue. Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has relevant information is urged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting the incident, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.