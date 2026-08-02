Police Release CCTV Images After Leicester Assault Left Man With Broken Nose

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to identify following an assault in Leicester that left a man with a broken nose. The incident happened at around 2.15pm on Sunday, 31 May, when a fight involving a group of men broke out outside an address in Clarendon Park Road. During the altercation, one man suffered a broken nose.

Man Arrested

Leicestershire Police confirmed that a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident. He has since been released on police bail while officers continue their enquiries.

CCTV Appeal

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives have released CCTV images of two men they wish to identify. Officers believe the pair may have information that could assist with their enquiries and are urging them, or anyone who recognises them, to come forward.

Appeal for Information

Anyone who knows the identity of the men pictured, witnessed the incident, or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting reference 26000314922. Enquiries into the assault remain ongoing.