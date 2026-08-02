Three-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Van at Campsite

A three-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a van at a campsite near Chichester. Emergency services were called to Red House Farm in Earnley, West Sussex, at around 7.30pm on Saturday (1 August) following reports of a collision involving a young child and a van. An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene alongside land ambulance crews and Sussex Police.

Child Taken to Hospital

The toddler suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for specialist treatment. His current condition has not been disclosed. Footage from the scene showed the air ambulance landing in a nearby field before later departing after the child had been treated.

Police Investigation Underway

Sussex Police confirmed the collision involved a van and a three-year-old boy. No arrests have been made, and officers have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident. A spokesperson for the force said enquiries are ongoing.

Campsite Incident

The collision happened at Red House Farm, a family-run campsite situated around three miles from West Wittering Beach. The site offers pitches for tents, caravans and motorhomes, along with luxury glamping pods, and is a popular destination for families during the summer holidays.

Appeal for Information

Police are expected to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information about the collision to come forward as enquiries continue. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information is urged to contact Sussex Police. The investigation remains ongoing.