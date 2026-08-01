Two Southampton Men Sentenced After Police Seize More Than 300 Wraps of Crack Cocaine and Heroin

Two Southampton men have been sentenced after a proactive police investigation uncovered more than 300 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin being supplied in the St Mary’s area. The investigation formed part of Building a Brighter Future, a joint initiative between Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and partner agencies aimed at tackling crime, anti-social behaviour and drug-related offending in the St Mary’s community.

Hundreds of Class A Drug Wraps Recovered

Between October 2025 and April 2026, officers carrying out targeted patrols witnessed suspected drug dealing during four separate incidents involving Nelson Ewane and Francis Okereke. Across the investigation, police seized:

More than 300 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin

Drugs with an estimated street value of £2,350

Cash

Mobile phones

A lock knife

Drugs Hidden in Underwear

In October 2025, officers saw Ewane involved in what appeared to be a drug exchange at the junction of St Mary’s Street and Winton Street. After detaining the 32-year-old, officers carried out a strip search in custody and discovered he had attempted to conceal 114 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin inside his underwear. Police also recovered £230 in cash. Despite being released on bail with conditions banning him from entering St Mary’s, Ewane was arrested again in December 2025 after officers spotted him in the Golden Grove area. A search uncovered a further 30 wraps of crack cocaine.

Hand-to-Hand Drug Deals

In a separate incident in November 2025, officers witnessed Francis Okereke carrying out suspected hand-to-hand drug deals with a group in Ascupart Street. As officers moved in to arrest him, Okereke attempted to dispose of evidence. However, police quickly recovered a sandwich bag containing around 70 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin. He was also found carrying approximately £300 in cash.

Final Arrests

The investigation concluded in April 2026, when officers spotted Ewane and Okereke together in a known drug hotspot in St Mary’s. Following a stop search, Ewane was found carrying:

£270 in cash

Two mobile phones

A lock knife

A further custody search revealed he was once again concealing 30 wraps of Class A drugs inside his underwear. Okereke was also searched and found with six wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Court Sentences

At Southampton Crown Court on Thursday, 30 July, both men were sentenced. Nelson Ewane, 32, of Chafen Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to:

Three counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin

Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

He was jailed for four years and one month. Francis Okereke, 19, of Anson Drive, Southampton, pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin

He was handed a three-year suspended prison sentence, together with:

Two years’ probation supervision

A 30-day rehabilitation requirement

150 hours of unpaid work

Police said the convictions demonstrate their ongoing commitment to disrupting Class A drug supply networks and improving safety for residents as part of the Building a Brighter Future initiative in St Mary’s.