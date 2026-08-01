Elderly Man Suffers Potentially Life-Threatening Head Injury After Being Knocked Over by Dog in Plymouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 79-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when he was knocked to the ground by a dog in Plymouth. Emergency services were called to Armada Way, near The Sundial, at around 9.15am on Saturday, 1 August, following reports that an elderly man had been seriously injured.

Serious Head Injury

According to Devon & Cornwall Police, the 79-year-old was walking in the area when he was jumped at by a large black dog, which was reportedly off its lead. The impact caused the man to fall heavily to the ground, leaving him with a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital, where his condition has been described as potentially life-threatening.

Police Appeal for Dog Owner

Detectives are now urging the owner of the dog to come forward as they work to establish exactly what happened. Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or assisted the injured man before emergency services arrived.

Witnesses Sought

A Devon & Cornwall Police spokesperson said:

“Officers are asking for the dog owner to come forward and would also like to hear from anyone who helped at the scene who may have information to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has mobile phone footage or other information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260203507. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or through its website.