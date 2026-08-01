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PRISON ESCAPE Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

Police have launched a major manhunt after a burglary suspect escaped from a custody van moments before he was due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court. Stephen Grzyb, 22, broke free from a GEOAmey prisoner transport vehicle at around 10am on Saturday (1 August) after it arrived outside the court building. Grzyb had been transported from Belle Vale Custody Suite to face charges relating to an alleged domestic-related burglary.

Suspect Ran Into City Centre

According to police, officers were preparing to escort Grzyb into court when he suddenly fled on foot. Witnesses reported seeing him run along Red Cross Street towards The Strand, disappearing into the busy Liverpool city centre before officers could detain him. The escape prompted an immediate emergency response, with police flooding the surrounding area. Officers have since been carrying out extensive searches of nearby streets, alleyways, businesses and transport hubs while reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to trace his movements.

Police Appeal

Merseyside Police have also carried out safeguarding checks at the address of the alleged victim linked to the burglary investigation. Inspector Bethan Hannon urged the public not to assist the fugitive. She said:

“Assisting him in any way will bring police to your own door. If you see Grzyb, call 999 immediately.”

Description

Police say Stephen Grzyb is described as:

  • 22 years old
  • White male
  • Short dark hair
  • Last seen wearing a navy T-shirt and navy shorts

He is now wanted for escaping lawful custody, in addition to the burglary matter he was due to face in court.

Public Asked Not to Approach

Officers are urging anyone who sees Grzyb not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can also contact Merseyside Police on 101, quoting incident reference 26000615520, or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The search remains ongoing.

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