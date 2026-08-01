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RAPE CHARGES Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

A 30-year-old man has been charged with raping two teenage girls following an alleged attack in a Blackpool town centre alleyway. Lancashire Police launched an investigation after officers were called to an alleyway off Deansgate at around 2.36am on Saturday, 26 July, following reports that two girls, both in their late teens, had been raped.

Suspect Charged

Following enquiries, officers arrested a 30-year-old man in Blackpool on Tuesday, 28 July. After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, James Peters, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of rape. He was remanded into custody and appeared before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Police Statement

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said:

“A man has been charged with raping two teenagers in Blackpool.

“Our officers were called at 2.36am on Saturday 26 July to an alleyway off Deansgate following a report that two girls, both aged in their late teens, had been raped.

“An investigation was launched and, following enquiries, a 30-year-old man was arrested in Blackpool on Tuesday evening.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, James Peters, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with two offences of rape.”

Investigation Continues

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged offences. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Lancashire Police.  

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