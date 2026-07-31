Police Release E-Fit After Reported Indecent Exposure in Barnsley Park

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to trace following a reported public indecency incident in a popular Barnsley park. South Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public’s help after a man allegedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act while sitting on a bench in Locke Park. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 8.10pm on Friday 26 June 2026.

CCTV Enquiries Fail to Identify Suspect

Detectives have carried out extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage from the entrances to the park, but have so far been unable to identify the man. An e-fit image has now been released in the hope that someone will recognise him. Police believe the man depicted may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Public Appeal

Officers are urging anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information about the incident, to come forward. Anyone who can assist is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1066 of 26 June 2026. Enquiries into the reported public indecency incident remain ongoing.