Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

AIR SUPPORT Police Helicopter Provides Crucial Aerial Support as Wildfires Threaten Homes Across East London

Police Helicopter Provides Crucial Aerial Support as Wildfires Threaten Homes Across East London

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) played a vital role in helping firefighters tackle multiple wildfires across East London, providing live aerial intelligence as flames spread dangerously close to residential areas. As major fires broke out across Dagenham, Romford and the wider Havering area on Wednesday evening, NPAS London crews were deployed to provide commanders on the ground with a real-time overview of rapidly changing conditions. The first helicopter was tasked to a major incident in Dagenham at 7.44pm, remaining over the scene for almost 90 minutes as firefighters battled several fast-moving fires.

Live Images Sent Directly to Fire Commanders

During the operation, the helicopter crew carried out an unplanned landing to deploy specialist downlink equipment capable of transmitting live aerial footage directly to London Fire Brigade commanders. The live images enabled incident commanders to identify the direction of the fire’s spread in real time, monitor threats to nearby homes and deploy firefighting resources where they were needed most. The aircraft later returned to the area as additional outbreaks developed.

Supporting Multiple Firefronts

Earlier the same evening, another NPAS deployment covered Romford and surrounding parts of Havering, where crews spent more than an hour and a half monitoring several wildfire locations. From the air, officers identified the movement of the fires, assessed suitable access routes for emergency vehicles and provided vital information to assist with road closures and traffic management. The aerial intelligence allowed emergency services to respond more effectively as multiple incidents unfolded simultaneously.

“A Force Multiplier”

The National Police Air Service said the operation demonstrated the important role its crews play during large-scale emergencies. Rather than simply observing incidents from above, NPAS provides commanders with critical situational awareness, enabling faster decision-making and helping emergency services protect lives and property. The service described the operation as another example of how aerial support can significantly enhance the response to complex incidents such as wildfires. The deployments came as firefighters across London and other parts of the UK continue to deal with an increase in wildfire incidents following prolonged hot, dry weather. Emergency services have praised the work of all crews involved in Wednesday’s operations as they worked together to prevent the fires from spreading further and threatening nearby communities.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :FirePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Bluebell Railway Suspends Steam Trains Amid Extreme Wildfire Risk

HERITAGE RAILWAY Bluebell Railway Suspends Steam Trains Amid Extreme Wildfire Risk

UK News
British Couple Accused of Plotting £5.7 Million Ketamine Supply After Arrest in Australia

DRUST BUST British Couple Accused of Plotting £5.7 Million Ketamine Supply After Arrest in Australia

UK News
Man Arrested in Cyprus in First Overseas National Security Act Investigation

NATIONAL SECURITY Man Arrested in Cyprus in First Overseas National Security Act Investigation

UK News
Illegal E-Bikes and E-Scooters Seized in South Devon Crackdown

POLICE CRACKDOWN Illegal E-Bikes and E-Scooters Seized in South Devon Crackdown

UK News
Sussex Police Confirm Two Arrests at Crowborough Training Camp

MIGRANT CRISIS Sussex Police Confirm Two Arrests at Crowborough Training Camp

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Boy Believed to Be Travelling Between Kent and London

FIND HIM Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Boy Believed to Be Travelling Between Kent and London

UK News
Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Home in Huddersfield

FIREARMS INCIDENT Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Home in Huddersfield

UK News
Man Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends in Crawley Following Suspected Drug Dealing Investigation

POLICE PURSUIT Man Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends in Crawley Following Suspected Drug Dealing Investigation

UK News
Teen Handed Additional 18-Month Sentence After Boiling Water Attack on Prison Officer

WATER ATTACK Teen Handed Additional 18-Month Sentence After Boiling Water Attack on Prison Officer

UK News
Serial Sex Offender Jailed After Exposing Himself to Women on Trains Twice in Three Days

SERIAL OFFENDER Serial Sex Offender Jailed After Exposing Himself to Women on Trains Twice in Three Days

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

WEMBLEY STABBING Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

UK News
Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

UK News
Inquest Opens Into Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer Killed in Plane Fuel Tank Explosion at Heathrow

HEATHROW TRAGEDY Inquest Opens Into Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer Killed in Plane Fuel Tank Explosion at Heathrow

UK News
Inquest Opens Into Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer Killed in Plane Fuel Tank Explosion at Heathrow

Inquest Opens Into Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer Killed in Plane Fuel Tank Explosion at Heathrow

UK News
Woman, 77, Taken to Hospital After Being Hit by Taxi Outside NatWest in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD Woman, 77, Taken to Hospital After Being Hit by Taxi Outside NatWest in Wakefield

UK News
Woman, 77, Taken to Hospital After Being Hit by Taxi Outside NatWest in Wakefield

Woman, 77, Taken to Hospital After Being Hit by Taxi Outside NatWest in Wakefield

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Jailed After Blowing Up Family Home in Inheritance Dispute

MISTAKEN BELIEF Man Jailed After Blowing Up Family Home in Inheritance Dispute

UK News
Man Jailed After Blowing Up Family Home in Inheritance Dispute

Man Jailed After Blowing Up Family Home in Inheritance Dispute

UK News
Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

CHAMBER OF HORRORS Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

UK News
Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

UK News
Man Found Dead at Trowbridge Property as Two Arrested on Suspicion of Administering Noxious Substance

TROWBRIDGE DEATH Man Found Dead at Trowbridge Property as Two Arrested on Suspicion of Administering Noxious Substance

UK News
Man Found Dead at Trowbridge Property as Two Arrested on Suspicion of Administering Noxious Substance

Man Found Dead at Trowbridge Property as Two Arrested on Suspicion of Administering Noxious Substance

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

UK News
Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

UK News
Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

HIT BY A TRAIN Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

UK News
Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

UK News
Stalker Jailed for Life After Murdering Wiltshire Lorry Driver with Samurai Sword

SAMURAI SWORD MURDER Stalker Jailed for Life After Murdering Wiltshire Lorry Driver with Samurai Sword

UK News
Stalker Jailed for Life After Murdering Wiltshire Lorry Driver with Samurai Sword

Stalker Jailed for Life After Murdering Wiltshire Lorry Driver with Samurai Sword

UK News
Watch Live