Police Helicopter Provides Crucial Aerial Support as Wildfires Threaten Homes Across East London

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) played a vital role in helping firefighters tackle multiple wildfires across East London, providing live aerial intelligence as flames spread dangerously close to residential areas. As major fires broke out across Dagenham, Romford and the wider Havering area on Wednesday evening, NPAS London crews were deployed to provide commanders on the ground with a real-time overview of rapidly changing conditions. The first helicopter was tasked to a major incident in Dagenham at 7.44pm, remaining over the scene for almost 90 minutes as firefighters battled several fast-moving fires.

Live Images Sent Directly to Fire Commanders

During the operation, the helicopter crew carried out an unplanned landing to deploy specialist downlink equipment capable of transmitting live aerial footage directly to London Fire Brigade commanders. The live images enabled incident commanders to identify the direction of the fire’s spread in real time, monitor threats to nearby homes and deploy firefighting resources where they were needed most. The aircraft later returned to the area as additional outbreaks developed.

Supporting Multiple Firefronts

Earlier the same evening, another NPAS deployment covered Romford and surrounding parts of Havering, where crews spent more than an hour and a half monitoring several wildfire locations. From the air, officers identified the movement of the fires, assessed suitable access routes for emergency vehicles and provided vital information to assist with road closures and traffic management. The aerial intelligence allowed emergency services to respond more effectively as multiple incidents unfolded simultaneously.

“A Force Multiplier”

The National Police Air Service said the operation demonstrated the important role its crews play during large-scale emergencies. Rather than simply observing incidents from above, NPAS provides commanders with critical situational awareness, enabling faster decision-making and helping emergency services protect lives and property. The service described the operation as another example of how aerial support can significantly enhance the response to complex incidents such as wildfires. The deployments came as firefighters across London and other parts of the UK continue to deal with an increase in wildfire incidents following prolonged hot, dry weather. Emergency services have praised the work of all crews involved in Wednesday’s operations as they worked together to prevent the fires from spreading further and threatening nearby communities.